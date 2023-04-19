Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Boosted by Cypress Capital Management LLC WY

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 140.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,127 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 3.5% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 56.8% during the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 759 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 14.9% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,598 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 95,954 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $45,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the third quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 817 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $520.00 target price (down from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,668 shares of company stock valued at $3,290,566 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $497.57. The stock had a trading volume of 381,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,102. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $609.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $492.20 and its 200-day moving average is $489.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 26.45%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

