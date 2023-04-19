Cosmos Trading 5.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for about $11.88 or 0.00040645 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $3.40 billion and $196.47 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00067567 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00021754 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000217 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007496 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001289 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

