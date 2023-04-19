Cosmos (ATOM) Price Reaches $12.38

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 18th. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion and approximately $128.82 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for about $12.38 or 0.00041017 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00069555 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00023011 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000223 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00007734 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

