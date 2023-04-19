Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,844,500 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the March 15th total of 4,404,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 177.2 days.
Corus Entertainment Stock Down 4.8 %
Shares of Corus Entertainment stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.00. The company had a trading volume of 9,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,724. The company has a market cap of $199.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average is $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Corus Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.72.
Corus Entertainment Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0219 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.45%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Corus Entertainment
Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television and Radio. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Corus Entertainment (CJREF)
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
- Will Analyst Boost Send Lockheed Martin Shares Up, Up and Away?
- Mullen Automotive: Is The Bloom Off The Rose?
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.