Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,844,500 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the March 15th total of 4,404,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 177.2 days.

Corus Entertainment Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of Corus Entertainment stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.00. The company had a trading volume of 9,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,724. The company has a market cap of $199.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average is $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Corus Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.72.

Corus Entertainment Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0219 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Corus Entertainment

CJREF has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$2.30 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.74.

Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television and Radio. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.

