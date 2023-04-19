Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wedbush cut shares of Corsair Gaming from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corsair Gaming presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSR opened at $17.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Corsair Gaming has a 12-month low of $10.96 and a 12-month high of $20.38. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.70 and a beta of 1.85.

Corsair Gaming ( NASDAQ:CRSR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $398.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.54 million. Corsair Gaming had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.04%. Equities analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Thi L. La sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $90,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 231,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,577.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 61.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRSR. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Corsair Gaming by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Corsair Gaming by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Corsair Gaming by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Corsair Gaming by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 233,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

