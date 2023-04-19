CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Stock Performance

NYSE CORR opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average is $1.89. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CORR. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000,000 after acquiring an additional 16,247,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on energy infrastructure such as pipelines, storage terminals, transmission, and distribution assets. The company was founded by Richard C. Green, Jr. on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

