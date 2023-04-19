Contrasting Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) & CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ)

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) and CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Physicians Realty Trust and CBL & Associates Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Physicians Realty Trust $526.64 million 6.56 $104.37 million $0.46 31.54 CBL & Associates Properties $563.01 million 0.06 -$93.48 million N/A N/A

Physicians Realty Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CBL & Associates Properties.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

91.3% of Physicians Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Physicians Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of CBL & Associates Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Physicians Realty Trust and CBL & Associates Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Physicians Realty Trust 19.82% 3.52% 2.04% CBL & Associates Properties -16.60% -22.34% -3.61%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Physicians Realty Trust and CBL & Associates Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Physicians Realty Trust 1 7 4 0 2.25 CBL & Associates Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Physicians Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $17.73, indicating a potential upside of 22.20%. Given Physicians Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Physicians Realty Trust is more favorable than CBL & Associates Properties.

Summary

Physicians Realty Trust beats CBL & Associates Properties on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers. The company was founded by John W. Sweet, Jr. on April 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

About CBL & Associates Properties

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates retail properties. The firm engages in owning, developing, acquiring, leasing, managing and operating regional shopping malls, open-air centers, community centers and office properties. It operates through Malls and All Other segments. Its properties include Malls, Associated Centers, Community Centers, Office Buildings, Construction Properties and Mortgages. The company was founded on July 13, 1993 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, TN.

