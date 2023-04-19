Contrasting Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) & Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR)

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) and Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Broadway Financial has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magyar Bancorp has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Broadway Financial and Magyar Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadway Financial $34.06 million 2.28 $5.64 million $0.08 12.75 Magyar Bancorp $30.04 million 2.40 $7.92 million $1.20 8.91

Profitability

Magyar Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Broadway Financial. Magyar Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Broadway Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Broadway Financial and Magyar Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadway Financial 14.99% 4.27% 0.48% Magyar Bancorp 23.88% 8.06% 1.00%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.8% of Broadway Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of Magyar Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Broadway Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Magyar Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Broadway Financial and Magyar Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadway Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Magyar Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Magyar Bancorp beats Broadway Financial on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the public through its subsidiary. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About Magyar Bancorp

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits, the making of commercial, consumer and home equity loans and the provision of other financial services. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New Brunswick, NJ.

