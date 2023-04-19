Contrasting Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) & Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO)

Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Rating) and Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.1% of Freightos shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.4% of Brink’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.6% of Freightos shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Brink’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Freightos alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Freightos and Brink’s’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freightos N/A N/A -$3.00 million N/A N/A Brink’s $4.54 billion 0.68 $170.60 million $3.63 18.29

Analyst Ratings

Brink’s has higher revenue and earnings than Freightos.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Freightos and Brink’s, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freightos 0 0 2 0 3.00 Brink’s 0 0 1 0 3.00

Freightos currently has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 244.26%. Brink’s has a consensus target price of $90.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.52%. Given Freightos’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Freightos is more favorable than Brink’s.

Profitability

This table compares Freightos and Brink’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freightos N/A -413.90% -5.07% Brink’s 3.81% 69.23% 4.72%

Summary

Brink’s beats Freightos on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freightos

(Get Rating)

Freightos Limited provide freight booking and payment platform which connects participants across the international freight ecosystem, including airlines, ocean liners and trucking companies, as well as freight forwarders. Freightos Limited, formerly known as Gesher I Acquisition Corp., is based in JERUSALEM.

About Brink’s

(Get Rating)

The Brink’s Co. provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Latin America, Europe and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables. The company was founded by Perry Brink and Fidelia Brink on May 5, 1859 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.

Receive News & Ratings for Freightos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freightos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.