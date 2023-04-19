Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,184 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands comprises 2.2% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.11% of Constellation Brands worth $48,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.50. The company had a trading volume of 40,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,050. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.12 and a 52-week high of $261.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.66.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -627.44%.

STZ has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $210.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.58.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

