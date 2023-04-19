ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is Stack Financial Management Inc’s 5th Largest Position

Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,814 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips comprises approximately 3.9% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $38,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COP. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE COP traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $104.37. The stock had a trading volume of 672,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,615,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.86. The stock has a market cap of $126.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COP shares. Mizuho cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $143.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Capital One Financial lowered ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.81.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

