ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s 9th Largest Position

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 544,343 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 15,110 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips accounts for approximately 1.3% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $64,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COP. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.81.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,061,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,620,472. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.70 and its 200-day moving average is $114.86. The company has a market capitalization of $127.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.