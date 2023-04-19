Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 3,762 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE decreased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,762 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after buying an additional 48,866,721 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,312,000 after buying an additional 3,455,430 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $88,691,000. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 115.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,352,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,069,000 after buying an additional 725,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11,585.5% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 674,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,342,000 after buying an additional 669,179 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SCHA opened at $41.56 on Wednesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $47.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.94.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

