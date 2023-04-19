Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 2,367 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lessened its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 121,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $10,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 412.8% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE MKC opened at $85.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.11 and its 200-day moving average is $79.17. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $70.60 and a one year high of $105.19.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.42%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on MKC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.10.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 19.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Featured Stories

