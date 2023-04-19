Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Makes New Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 39,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,370,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 86,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,820,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 273.4% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 10,631 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $289.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.74.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 11.0 %

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $298.86 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.91. The firm has a market cap of $104.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total value of $27,929.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,435.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total transaction of $27,929.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,435.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 33,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total value of $8,166,286.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,096,653.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Featured Articles

