Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $7.69 Million Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $7,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,169,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,538,046,000 after buying an additional 3,786,970 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,270,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,498,559,000 after buying an additional 1,458,948 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,729,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $563,852,000 after buying an additional 273,205 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,285,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $344,972,000 after purchasing an additional 355,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,693,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $177,806,000 after purchasing an additional 22,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TROW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $113.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $146.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.16 and a 200 day moving average of $113.61.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 72.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,208,336.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at $14,823,010.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

