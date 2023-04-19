Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $11.55 Million Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE decreased its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,928 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $11,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COO. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Cooper Companies

In other Cooper Companies news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total value of $12,667,877.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,640,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,726 shares of company stock worth $13,451,962 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $379.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 50.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.21 and a 1 year high of $421.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $349.64 and its 200-day moving average is $324.31.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $858.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.90 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COO shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $372.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $371.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.80.

About Cooper Companies

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.