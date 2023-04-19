Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Grows Holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.15% of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF worth $9,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,553,000. Seascape Capital Management acquired a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $7,675,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,975,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,262,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $690,000.

Get DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF alerts:

DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of DBND stock opened at $46.43 on Wednesday. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.21 and a 1-year high of $49.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.05.

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF

The DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (DBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, fixed income fund comprised of securities from corporate and government issuers, with various credit ratings, and a dollar-weighted average effective portfolio duration of two to eight years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.