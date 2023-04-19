Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Cuts Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lowered its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 0.11% of Valmont Industries worth $7,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,067,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,409,000 after acquiring an additional 71,967 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,297,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,104,000 after acquiring an additional 52,554 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,657,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

VMI stock opened at $297.96 on Wednesday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $213.27 and a 52-week high of $353.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07.

Valmont Industries Increases Dividend

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.49 by ($0.03). Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Valmont Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Valmont Industries from $389.00 to $352.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.75.

Insider Transactions at Valmont Industries

In related news, insider Aaron M. Schapper sold 4,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.24, for a total value of $1,247,164.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,214,631.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

