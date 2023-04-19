Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires 1,121 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.09% of RPM International worth $11,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in RPM International by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RPM International in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in RPM International in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RPM International by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RPM International by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPM International Price Performance

RPM opened at $82.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.75. RPM International Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.56 and a 52-week high of $106.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.62.

RPM International Announces Dividend

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. RPM International had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is 41.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on RPM. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on RPM International from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on RPM International from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on RPM International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on RPM International from $112.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at RPM International

In other RPM International news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $534,121.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,460 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,970.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RPM International Profile

(Get Rating)

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

See Also

