Concorde Asset Management LLC Has $291,000 Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Concorde Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,381 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 273.5% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 273.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.11.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $38.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,107 shares of company stock worth $749,153 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

