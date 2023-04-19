Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $107.92

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $107.92 and last traded at $108.43, with a volume of 6384 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $109.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNXC. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Concentrix from $157.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Concentrix in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Concentrix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Concentrix in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Concentrix Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 6.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total transaction of $1,409,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,186,021.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total transaction of $1,409,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,186,021.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total transaction of $45,234.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,702.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNXC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,061,000. Tweedy Browne Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 444.3% during the third quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 504,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,301,000 after purchasing an additional 411,693 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 1,657.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 376,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,075,000 after purchasing an additional 355,127 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 1,055.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 290,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,467,000 after purchasing an additional 265,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 18.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,334,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,615,000 after purchasing an additional 206,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

