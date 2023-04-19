Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Acquires 784 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 4.8% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $12,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $156.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.57. The firm has a market cap of $67.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $165.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

