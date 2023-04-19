Comparing Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) and Trine II Acquisition (NYSE:TRAQ)

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) and Trine II Acquisition (NYSE:TRAQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Rigetti Computing and Trine II Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigetti Computing 0 1 4 0 2.80 Trine II Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rigetti Computing currently has a consensus price target of $2.17, indicating a potential upside of 288.99%. Given Rigetti Computing’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Rigetti Computing is more favorable than Trine II Acquisition.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Rigetti Computing has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trine II Acquisition has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Rigetti Computing and Trine II Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigetti Computing -473.75% -45.25% -33.03% Trine II Acquisition N/A -131.94% 6.01%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.3% of Rigetti Computing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.8% of Trine II Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Rigetti Computing shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Trine II Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rigetti Computing and Trine II Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rigetti Computing $13.10 million 5.47 -$71.52 million ($0.64) -0.87 Trine II Acquisition N/A N/A $25.63 million N/A N/A

Trine II Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rigetti Computing.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc. operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

About Trine II Acquisition

Trine II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

