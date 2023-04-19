Comparing Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) and Brandt (OTCMKTS:BNDT)

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) and Brandt (OTCMKTS:BNDT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Forge Global and Brandt’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forge Global $69.38 million 3.93 -$111.86 million ($1.45) -1.09 Brandt N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Brandt has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Forge Global.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forge Global -161.22% -26.59% -22.44% Brandt N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.7% of Forge Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Forge Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.0% of Brandt shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Forge Global has a beta of 2.29, suggesting that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brandt has a beta of -0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Forge Global and Brandt, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forge Global 0 4 2 0 2.33 Brandt 0 0 0 0 N/A

Forge Global currently has a consensus target price of $3.23, suggesting a potential upside of 104.11%.

About Forge Global

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Brandt

Brandt, Inc. operates as a financial services company. It engages in the reorganization of business concerns in non-financial or regulated activities. The company is headquartered in Bartlesville, OK.

