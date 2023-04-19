Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 67.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,274 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 27,658 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Comcast Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.76.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $38.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.62. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $48.22.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.48%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Recommended Stories

