Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 67.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,274 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 27,658 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.
In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $38.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.62. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $48.22.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.48%.
Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.
