Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Short Interest Update

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the March 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Coloplast A/S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CLPBY traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.18. 23,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,241. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.23 and a 200 day moving average of $11.85. The company has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.64 and a beta of 0.28. Coloplast A/S has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $15.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLPBY. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Coloplast A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of Coloplast A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coloplast A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $920.00.

About Coloplast A/S

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

