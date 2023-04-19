Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, a growth of 43.7% from the March 15th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of RNP stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.12. The company had a trading volume of 72,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,656. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.08. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $26.21.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund
About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
