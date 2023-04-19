Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,100 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the March 15th total of 86,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 651.0 days.

Cogeco Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CGECF remained flat at $44.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.26. Cogeco has a one year low of $38.57 and a one year high of $65.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CGECF shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cogeco from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Cogeco from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

About Cogeco

Cogeco, Inc is a diversified holding company, which engages in the provision of cable television, Internet, telephony, and other telecommunications services to residential and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through the Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications segments.

