Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. Declares — Dividend of $1.60 (NYSE:KOF)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.6048 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st.

Coca-Cola FEMSA has a payout ratio of 6.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Coca-Cola FEMSA to earn $5.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.8%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance

Shares of KOF traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.68. 192,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,550. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a fifty-two week low of $51.96 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.63. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. On average, analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KOF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $77.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola FEMSA

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 367.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 10,559 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 23.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,029,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,547,000 after purchasing an additional 31,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $974,000. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of beverages. Its product line includes sparkling beverages, sports drinks, energy drinks, juices & nectars, dairy products, teas, fruit-based beverages, sparkling water, and purified water. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico and Central America and South America.

Featured Stories

