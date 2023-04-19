CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $74.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.80 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 25.43%.

CNB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CCNE opened at $17.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $377.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.28 and a 200 day moving average of $23.36. CNB Financial has a 12 month low of $17.61 and a 12 month high of $28.50.

CNB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

Insider Activity at CNB Financial

Institutional Trading of CNB Financial

In other CNB Financial news, CEO Michael D. Peduzzi purchased 1,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.30 per share, with a total value of $31,967.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,138.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 4,335 shares of company stock valued at $95,275. 2.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCNE. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in CNB Financial by 2,005.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 224,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,280,000 after buying an additional 213,365 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CNB Financial by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 883,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,830,000 after purchasing an additional 110,642 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CNB Financial by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 362,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,624,000 after purchasing an additional 81,220 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CNB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $881,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in CNB Financial by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 130,746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 37,160 shares in the last quarter. 52.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on CCNE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on CNB Financial from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on CNB Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

