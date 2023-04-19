CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 25.43%. The business had revenue of $74.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.80 million.

CNB Financial Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of CCNE stock opened at $17.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $377.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.84. CNB Financial has a twelve month low of $17.61 and a twelve month high of $28.50.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

CNB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCNE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of CNB Financial from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNB Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO Michael D. Peduzzi bought 1,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.30 per share, with a total value of $31,967.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,138.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,335 shares of company stock valued at $95,275. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in CNB Financial by 13.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in CNB Financial by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in CNB Financial by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in CNB Financial by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

About CNB Financial

(Get Rating)

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.