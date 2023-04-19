CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $74.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.80 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 25.43%.

CNB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CCNE stock opened at $17.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.28 and its 200 day moving average is $23.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $377.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.84. CNB Financial has a 52-week low of $17.61 and a 52-week high of $28.50.

CNB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNB Financial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNB Financial

In related news, CEO Michael D. Peduzzi acquired 1,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.30 per share, with a total value of $31,967.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,345 shares in the company, valued at $404,138.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,335 shares of company stock valued at $95,275. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCNE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CNB Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,094,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,799,000 after purchasing an additional 12,289 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CNB Financial by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 883,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,830,000 after buying an additional 110,642 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in CNB Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 633,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,669,000 after buying an additional 18,369 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in CNB Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 549,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,454,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CNB Financial by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 362,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,624,000 after acquiring an additional 81,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCNE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on CNB Financial from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNB Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

Featured Stories

