CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,735,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,182,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,064,000 after purchasing an additional 442,027 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,767,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,804,109,000 after purchasing an additional 429,912 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 723,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,625,000 after purchasing an additional 410,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 969,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,555,000 after purchasing an additional 353,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $191.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $237.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.42.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 53.61%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.54%.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

