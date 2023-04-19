CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Trading Up 5.4%

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Rating) was up 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.17 and last traded at $1.17. Approximately 42,171 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 23,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.27.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CLPS Incorporation stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Rating) by 172.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,675 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of CLPS Incorporation worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLPS, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and solutions service to banking, insurance, and financial sectors. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

