Clover Finance (CLV) Trading 0% Higher This Week

Clover Finance (CLV) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Clover Finance has a total market cap of $27.95 million and approximately $321,177.64 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Clover Finance has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Clover Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0693 or 0.00000229 BTC on exchanges.

About Clover Finance

Clover Finance’s launch date was March 18th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 423,359,290 coins and its circulating supply is 219,255,650 coins. The official website for Clover Finance is clv.org. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Clover Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clover Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Clover Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

