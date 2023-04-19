Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Shares Gap Down to $30.44

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.44, but opened at $29.12. Citizens Financial Group shares last traded at $30.07, with a volume of 1,398,193 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $57.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.24.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.05). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,899,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 455,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,598,927. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 29.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 57,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

