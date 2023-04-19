Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV) to Issue Dividend of $0.20

Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.
Citizens Financial Price Performance
Citizens Financial stock opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.12. Citizens Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50.
About Citizens Financial
