Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV) to Issue Dividend of $0.20

Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.

Citizens Financial stock opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.12. Citizens Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50.

Citizens Financial Corp. is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of financial services. It also offers retail, secondary market, and commercial loan services, as well as, deposit, trust, and brokerage services. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Elkins, WV.

