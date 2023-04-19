Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 876,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317,548 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $39,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Citigroup from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.74.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $49.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $54.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.26.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.45%.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,202,689.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

