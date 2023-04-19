Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Position Reduced by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after buying an additional 15,509 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 27.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 226.2% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after buying an additional 38,777 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 119.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 12,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 54.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.69.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CHD stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $89.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 64.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $1,473,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Church & Dwight news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $1,473,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,241 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

