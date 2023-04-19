Chord Energy (OTCMKTS:WLLBW) Trading Up 1%

Chord Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:WLLBW – Get Rating) shares were up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.55 and last traded at $14.55. Approximately 378 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.41.

Chord Energy Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.29.

Chord Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.