Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $2,050.00 at UBS Group

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $1,800.00 to $2,050.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CMG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,080.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,874.76.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $3.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,782.30. 32,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,745. The company has a market cap of $49.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,618.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,546.51. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $1,798.02.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 41.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total transaction of $3,581,410.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,128,219.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total transaction of $3,581,410.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,128,219.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,023 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total value of $1,733,985.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,573,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,427 shares of company stock worth $17,051,886 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 79,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $119,630,000 after acquiring an additional 41,020 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth about $243,000. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.5% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth about $877,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Further Reading

