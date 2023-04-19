China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF) Short Interest Up 15.2% in March

China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,035,200 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the March 15th total of 23,459,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,159.3 days.

China Tower Trading Down 7.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHWRF traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.12. 19,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,542. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.11. China Tower has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.15.

China Tower Corp., Ltd. engages in the business of constructing and operating telecommunications towers. The firm is also involved in the provision of telecommunications tower site space; maintenance and power services; indoor distributed antenna systems and other trans-sector site application and information services; and Energy business.

