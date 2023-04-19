China Merchants Port (OTCMKTS:CMHHY) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.91

China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CMHHY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.91 and last traded at $14.91, with a volume of 203 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.
China Merchants Port Trading Down 0.0 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.17.
China Merchants Port Company Profile
China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a port operator in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through Ports operation, Bonded Logistics Operation, and Other Operations. The company engages in the container, and bulk and general cargo terminals; and logistic park operation, ports transportation, and airport cargo handling activities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Merchants Port (CMHHY)
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
- Netflix Drops Post Earnings, But Is It Justified?
- Calling All Investors, United Airlines is Cleared For Takeoff
- Lululemon Shines While Most Clothing Retailers Look Dull
- High Teck: Teck Resources Hits 12-Year High on Deal Drama
Receive News & Ratings for China Merchants Port Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Merchants Port and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.