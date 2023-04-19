Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 289,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,547,000 after purchasing an additional 32,754 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 30,696 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 18,066 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 116,414 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,458,000 after buying an additional 6,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

LNG stock opened at $150.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.39. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.09 and a 1 year high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $10.89. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 488.45% and a net margin of 4.27%. On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 price objective for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.69.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

