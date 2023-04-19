Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Holdings Raised by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRL. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 236.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,465,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,148,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,148,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total value of $815,319.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,439,656.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,763 shares of company stock valued at $6,974,921 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Down 1.2 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.75.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $206.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.01. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.36 and a fifty-two week high of $301.10.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 12.23%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

Featured Stories

