Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Stock Price Down 9.3%

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) was down 9.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.32 and last traded at $34.52. Approximately 37,169 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 158,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.06.

Several analysts have issued reports on CENTA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.70.

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $627.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.61 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 10.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 115,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $4,560,907.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 923,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,411,436.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 160.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, and garden and pet supplies markets. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

