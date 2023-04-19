Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Short Interest Up 72.5% in March

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 72.5% from the March 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
NASDAQ CNTG traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.69. 23,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,399. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.95. The company has a market cap of $18.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of -0.92. Centogene has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $4.20.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Centogene in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.
Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceutical, Diagnostics, and COVID-19 testing.
