Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Short Interest Up 72.5% in March

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 72.5% from the March 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Centogene Stock Performance

NASDAQ CNTG traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.69. 23,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,399. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.95. The company has a market cap of $18.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of -0.92. Centogene has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $4.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Centogene in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Centogene Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Centogene stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Centogene ( NASDAQ:CNTG Get Rating ) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,377,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,000 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned 8.78% of Centogene worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceutical, Diagnostics, and COVID-19 testing.

