Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) Short Interest Up 14.3% in March

Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Celtic Stock Performance

Shares of CLTFF remained flat at $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday. Celtic has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1.36.

About Celtic

Celtic Plc engages in the management and operation of football club organization and activities. It operates through the following segments: Football and Stadium Operations; Merchandising; and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. The company was founded by Andrew Kerins on November 6, 1887 and is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom.

