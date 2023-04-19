Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) Short Interest Up 14.3% in March

Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.
Celtic Stock Performance
Shares of CLTFF remained flat at $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday. Celtic has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1.36.
About Celtic
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Celtic (CLTFF)
- Will Analyst Boost Send Lockheed Martin Shares Up, Up and Away?
- Mullen Automotive: Is The Bloom Off The Rose?
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
- Netflix Drops Post Earnings, But Is It Justified?
Receive News & Ratings for Celtic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celtic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.