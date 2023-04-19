Celo Dollar (CUSD) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Celo Dollar has a total market capitalization of $41.40 million and $337,947.62 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Celo Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003296 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Celo Dollar alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar launched on June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,396,257 tokens. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.

***The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Celo Dollar Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.